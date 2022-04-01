Pakistan’s Star All-Rounder Joins Yorkshire County for T20 Blast

Yorkshire County Cricket Club has signed Shadab Khan for the upcoming T20 Blast tournament. The star spinner is likely to participate in the initial as well as final contests of the T20 tournament.

ALSO READ Babar Azam Breaks Imran Khan’s Record With a Blistering Century

Yorkshire County Cricket Club has strengthened its spin bowling department by recruiting Pakistan’s top spinner. Reflecting on Shadab Khan’s inclusion in the team, the county’s managing director, Darren Gough, said, “Shadab Khan is someone who can bat at the top, bat in the middle order, and hits the ball a long way. He is an unbelievable spinner. You can imagine Shadab, Adil Rashid, and Dom Bess bowling together, giving us a fantastic spin department.”

Shadab Khan also expressed delight on playing county cricket. The leg-spinner said, “I am really excited to be heading to Yorkshire for the Blast. Ever since I started my cricketing journey it has always been a dream of mine to play county cricket.”

Shadab Khan also seemed excited to be joined by his teammate in T20 Blast. He said, “It will be made even more special with me being able to play alongside my good friend, Haris [Rauf].”

Shadab Khan is expected to appear in the first five games as well as the last six matches of the tournament. His availability in T20 Blast depends on national duties and fitness. Shadab Khan is currently unable to play due to his groin injury. The T20 league is scheduled from 25 May to 16 July.