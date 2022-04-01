Punjab Introduces Big Changes in Improvement Exams for Matric and Inter

The Punjab Boards Committee of Chairmen (PBCC) has approved major changes to the improvement examination policy for matriculation and intermediate students.

The changes were initially proposed in a PBCC meeting last month and have been notified recently. These changes will take effect from the next academic year that is due to start within the next few weeks.

Matric and inter students will have 4 chances to improve any subject. They can avail these chances within 3 years after passing matric or inter. Once the marks get improved, they will not be able to utilize the remaining chance, if any.

Matric and inter students taking the improvement exams after a gap of 2 years will be required to submit an affidavit, declaring that they have not attained any higher qualification.

For students looking to improve matric subjects, the higher qualification is intermediate. Associate Degree and BS Degree are the higher qualifications for those aiming to improve inter subjects.

Note here that the changes will apply only to students who have appeared in matric and inter annual exams in 2020 or afterward.

The number of attempts taken to improve the grades will also be written on the mark sheets and degrees of matric and inter students.