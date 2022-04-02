Former Pakistan Great Joins Afghanistan Team as Batting Coach

Pakistan’s former batting star, Younis Khan has joined Afghanistan’s national side as batting coach. Younis Khan will assist Afghan batters on their tour of the UAE.

Afghanistan Cricket Board has appointed the legendary Pakistani batter as their batting consultant for the upcoming tour of UAE. Younis Khan’s initial contract with ACB is for three weeks of UAE tour, however, his stay with the side might extend depending upon his impact in the batting department.

Younis Khan has previously worked with Pakistan as a batting coach for about a year, before resigning in mid-2021 due to differences with PCB. Younis Khan is Pakistan’s most successful batter in the longest format being the only player to score 10,000 runs in Test cricket.

Moreover, Pakistan’s former fast bowler, Umar Gul has been appointed as Afghanistan’s bowling consultant for the UAE tour. Afghanistan team has already arrived in UAE for the training camp while the new coaches are expected to join the team soon.