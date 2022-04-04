Daniel Vettori Vows to Tell New Zealand Stars About His Experience in Pakistan

New Zealand’s former bowler and Australia’s current coach, Daniel Vettori visited Pakistan after 18 years. Sharing his experience, the legendary bowler recalled memories from the past as well as hoped for more frequent tours in the future.

ALSO READ A Look at Decline of Hasan Ali From Superstar to Liability [Stats]

Reflecting on his visit to Pakistan after 18 years, Daniel Vettori expressed joy. The former cricketer said, “It has been very enjoyable. It has been a long time since New Zealand and Australian teams have been here. So, to get a chance to come over here and experience Pakistan cricket again has been fantastic.”

He not only appreciated Pakistan for hosting the tour but also told that he will spread the word himself in New Zealand to make players visit Pakistan without any concerns. He also told that the Australian team was provided a comfortable and friendly environment and the tour featured exceptional cricket.

Although Daniel Vettori had a nice time in 2022, he also recalled unpleasant memories from 2002 when New Zealand lost to Pakistan at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore. Former New Zealand bowler told, “Remembering these grounds and how impressive they are has been one of the best bits. No pleasant memories about playing here, unfortunately. I remember Inzamam taking his thigh pad off when he was on 10 and he retired on 320. So, yeah, it was not much fun. They were tough Test matches obviously.”

He also recalled watching legendary players like Saqlain Mushtaq displaying their top game in tough situations.

Opening up about his experience in Pakistan during the recent tour with the Australian team, New Zealand’s legendary spinner declared that he felt extremely safe and welcomed. Daniel Vettori also expressed hope for more teams visiting Pakistan in the future after a successful tour of Australia.

ALSO READ Naseem Shah Shares His Thoughts on Playing County Cricket [Video]

Australia will face Pakistan in the final match of the tour tomorrow at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore after Pakistan’s historic victory in the ODI series.