Jews Declare Victory as YouTube Removes Dr. Israr Ahmed’s Official Channel

YouTube has surrendered to the pressure of Israeli media outlets and taken down the official channel of Dr. Israr Ahmed which was named “Dr. Israr Ahmed’s Official Channel.”

According to details, the channel of the renowned late Islamic scholar was operated by his son, Asif Hameed. The channel had around 3 million subscribers and over 370 million views.

The Jewish Chronicle, the world’s oldest and most influential Jewish newspaper, is claiming to have led the campaign which resulted in the removal of Dr. Israr Ahmed’s Official Channel.

The London-based weekly newspaper had started the campaign in June 2021. YouTube initially refused to surrender to the pressure of powerful Israeli lobbying but finally gave in to the incessant pressure.

Declaring it a victory, Jews have been celebrating the removal of Dr. Israr Ahmed’s channel from YouTube as they are well familiar with the famous Muslim scholar due to his stance against them.

On the other hand, even after his death, Dr. Israr Ahmed’s teachings are revered by Muslims all over the world. Muslims have condemned the removal of his channel from YouTube and accused the tech giant of undermining its policies of freedom of expression.