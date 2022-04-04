All You Need To Know About Pakistan’s New Toyota Land Cruiser

Toyota Indus Motor Company (IMC) has finally launched the all-new Toyota Land Cruiser 300 in Pakistan. Here, it is regarded as the ultimate ‘boss-ride’ due to its imposing stature, legendary toughness, and luxuriousness.

Although the new Land Cruiser might not look different on the surface, it has several important changes under the hood. Toyota has finally retired the massive 5.7-liter V8 dinosaur-eater in favor of a smaller, more fuel-efficient, more environment-friendly, yet more powerful lineup of turbocharged V6 engines.

Other upgrades are as follows:

Design

The all-new Land Cruiser isn’t aesthetically much different than the previous model. However, the design has a hint of added aggressiveness due to a larger front grille and a sharper headlight design.

The side profile is as basic as before. It has a typically tall and boxy look on the side, with a slight change in the design of the window next to the D-Pillar. The other difference is in the design of the alloy wheels.

The SUV’s rear end is slightly different due to a taller, more upright tail. The taillight design is also slightly sleeker and pointier than the prior models. Overall, the 2021 Land Cruiser maintains its simple and subtle look.

Interior

Inside, Land Cruiser looks minimalistic but more advanced than its predecessor. A modern gauge cluster, infotainment system, steering wheel, center control stack, and other controls allow for a contemporary feel in the SUV. Moreover, it has materials such as open-pore wood trim, leather, and brushed aluminum, which add to the premium feel.

Because Land Cruiser is still a huge SUV, it can accommodate seven passengers comfortably. The third and second-row seats also fold down to provide a completely flat loading bay to fit large items in the back.

Dimensions and Weight

The new Land Cruiser is a big, heavy beast. Its measurements are as follows:

Measurements Land Cruiser 300 Overall Length 4,985 mm Overall Width 1,980 mm Overall Height 1,905 mm Wheelbase 2,850 mm Ground Clearance 240 mm Curb Weight 3,230 KG Luggage Space 1,131 Liters (3rd Row Folded Down)

Performance

In Pakistan, Land Cruiser is offered in one variant only. It has a 3.5-liter twin-turbocharged V6 petrol engine that makes a healthy 409 horsepower (hp) and 650 Newton-meters (Nm) of torque. The engine is mated to a 10-speed automatic gearbox, while the 4×4 feature is available as standard.

This is the first time that Toyota has not included a V8 engine in a Land Cruiser since J80 in the late 1990s. However, it still has a ladder-frame chassis that allows for better off-roading mechanics.

Furthermore, Toyota has fitted the vehicle with an independent, electronically-controlled adaptive suspension setup that reads the road and surfaces to make the ride better and more controlled.

Although it has a smaller engine and a marginally lighter body, it still has a ‘less than desirable’ fuel economy of just 6 to 8 kilometers per liter.

Features

Land Cruiser 300 is loaded with modern features. Here’s a list of them:

Safety Convenience 13 Airbags Parking Sensors ABS Brakes Adaptive Cruise Control Immobilizer System Lane Keeping Assist Hill Start Assist Automatic Headlights Hill Descent Control Powered Tailgate Active Traction and Stability Control Sunroof Lane Departure Warning Heated and Ventilated Front Seats Forward Collision Warning 4-Zone Climate Control Road Sign Assist 12.3″ LCD-Based Infotainment System and Fully Digital Instrument Cluster Multi-Terrain Monitor Keyless Entry and Go Multi-View Camera Steering-Mounted Multi-Media Control Switches

Price

Toyota IMC will sell the Land Cruiser 300 in Pakistan as a Completely Built-Up (CBU) vehicle. Due to the recent bump in import duties and taxes on CBU vehicles, Land Cruiser 300 has an immense price tag of almost Rs. 72.50 million. The booking amount for the SUV is Rs. 30 million.

For most people in Pakistan, Land Cruiser 300 is an unobtainable commodity. However, for those with enough purchasing power, it is a great addition to their 5-to-8 car garage.