Notorious Hacker Group Lapsus$ Still At Large After Alleged Members’ Arrest

Recently we heard the news of UK police charging two teenagers involved with Lapsus$ hacks, however, it looks like the group isn’t done yet. According to a report, the remaining members of the hacking group recently compromised the data of a major software development company, Globant, by dumping a load of passwords before linking around 70GB of the company’s internal data.

This shows that the hacking group has access to internal systems as well as protected data. However, as of yet, the extent of the damage is not clear.

Following the hack Globant issued a statement saying:

The information that was accessed was limited to certain source code and project-related documentation for a very limited number of clients. To date, we have not found any evidence that other areas of our infrastructure systems or those of our clients were affected.

A cybersecurity expert who has seen the 70 GB of data, indicated that it did include some very sensitive information, which could result in a huge loss for the company. Globant is an IT and software development firm that has been around for 19 years, with offices all around the world. Its partners include some of the big tech companies like Apple, Google Cloud, Slack, and Okta, which itself has been a victim of the recent Lapsus$ attack.

It is worth mentioning here that one of the company’s most recent projects was for the UK’s Metropolitan Police, which has a close relationship with the City of London Police, the department that arrested alleged members of the hacker group.