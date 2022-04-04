Pakistani Superstars Ready to Join County Championship As PCB Grants Approval

Pakistan’s top cricketers will join their county sides soon in England as PCB has granted them NOC for the event. Seven players have been given the approval to participate in the upcoming County season including Shaheen Afridi and Mohammad Rizwan.

As the historic tour of Australia to Pakistan concludes tomorrow with the one-off T20I contest between the two teams, Pakistani stars will have a break before returning to international cricket. Men in Green will be donning national colors not before June as the ODI series against West Indies has been rescheduled.

In the meanwhile, the top stars of the side have signed agreements with different County clubs for the upcoming English cricket season.

According to sources, PCB has given the green signal to seven players to participate in County cricket with the condition to return for national duties when needed. The players who are set to leave for England soon include star cricketers, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Mohammad Rizwan. Young pacer will join Middlesex while Mohammad Rizwan will be representing Sussex.

Moreover, Azhar Ali will feature in the County Championship for Worcestershire. Young fast bowler, Naseem Shah has already joined Gloucestershire while Zafar Gohar is also set to join the side soon.

Pakistan players will serve their respective sides depending on their schedule with the national side. County Championship season 2022 will be played from 7 April to 29 September in England and Wales.