Study Reveals Levels of Harmful Chemicals in Common Facemasks

Researchers at the Oregon State University have claimed that most types of facemasks worn by the public to avoid contracting COVID-19 do not contain high levels of per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS).

PFAS are human-made chemicals used in different consumer and industrial products. Exposure to some types of PFAS is linked with serious health conditions.

Oregon researchers were prompted to conduct this study since facemasks also contain PFAS and they have become an integral part of everyday life. They investigated whether wearing facemasks for an extended duration exposes one to PFAS through inhalation and skin contact.

During the study, Oregon researchers analyzed the PFAS levels in nine types of facemasks; one N95 mask, one surgical mask, one heat-resistant mask, and six reusable cloth masks.

The researchers found that heat-resistant facemasks have PFAS levels way above the safe limit. However, they only pose a risk of PFAS exposure when worn continuously for 10 hours or more during high-intensity activities.

On the flip side, N95, surgical, and reusable cloth facemasks have the lowest levels of PFAS and their regular use for extended periods of time poses no risk of PFAS exposure.