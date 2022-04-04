Former Pakistan Cricketer Wants Babar Azam Replaced as Captain

Consistency in Pakistan’s batting line-up remains one of the key issues and sometimes, batters fail to complete 50 overs quota in a match. Former Pakistan opening batter, Mudassar Nazar has said that Pakistan should focus on producing some good batters who can play long innings.

In an interview with Cricket Pakistan, Mudassar Nazar said, “If the conditions are not suited then our biggest concern is whether Pakistan will be able to complete 50 overs or not, and then you need a player who can play long innings. If Babar gets out, we do not have enough similar batters like him.”

While responding to the question of whether Babar should share some captaincy burden with Rizwan, the former cricketer said, “If it was up to me, I would replace Babar with Rizwan for T20Is. Definitely.”

Discussing the Pakistan pace department in the last Test series, Nazar said that Australian pacers bowled some good reverse swing bowling, however, he did not see impressive spells from Pakistani pacers.

“You see Australian bowlers come to Pakistan and they use the reverse swing to win the Test match, that is not the case with us,” he said.

While answering a question regarding the shortcomings in Pakistan’s pace attack, Nazar said that Hasan Ali should bring his form back while Sheheen Shah should try his skills with the old ball too.

“Hasan Ali is out of form and Haris Rauf is very sharp but he has become one-dimensional. Our main pacer, Shaheen Afridi, has the ability to work with the old ball but his main contribution only ever comes with the new ball,” Nazar added.

Talking about the current head coach, Saqlain Mushtaq, the former opener said that he is the best option, but it will take some time to implement his ideas.

“He has worked extensively with England and he has been in and around Pakistan’s coaching as a spin consultant but taking on as a head coach is a different ball game. He has played so much cricket and has enough experience under his belt but he needs time to fully implement his ideas,” he said.