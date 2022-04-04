Two Australian Players Recover From COVID-19 Ahead of T20I Clash

Australian all-rounder, Ashton Agar, and wicket-keeper batter, Josh Inglis, have recovered from COVID-19. The two players were ruled out of the recently concluded ODI series but will be available for the one-off T20I against Pakistan.

Both the players will be allowed to join training provided they return one more negative COVID-19 result today after which they will be eligible to take part in the match.

Australia missed the services of the two players during the three-match ODI series. Despite getting off to a solid start by winning the first ODI, Australia were outplayed by a rejuvenated Pakistan side in the second and third ODI as the Men in Green registered a 2-1 victory in the historic series.

The Kangaroos will be hoping to put in a much better showing and bounce back to win the one-off T20I between the two sides. The match is scheduled to take place on Tuesday at 8:30 pm local time at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore. This will be the last match of Australia’s historic tour of the country.