Babar, Rizwan and Tait Share Their Thoughts on Shaheen’s Magical First Over [Video]

Shaheen Shah Afridi has made a name for himself as one of the deadliest new ball bowlers in world cricket in all three formats of the game. His exploits at the beginning of the innings and his amazing ability to bamboozle the batters in the first over of the game are well known all over the world.

The 21-year old recently struck in the very first over of the innings in the second and third ODI against Australia. Shaheen was on the money in the second ODI as he dismissed Aaron Finch who was unable to deal with Shaheen’s swinging full-toss. He repeated the feat in the next match as he dismissed an in-form Travis Head with a similar delivery, an in-dipping swinging low full-toss.

Shaheen’s teammates and fellow squad members gave an insight into how he is able to perform with the new ball every time he steps onto the pitch. Pakistan captain, Babar Azam along with fellow teammate Mohammad Rizwan and coaches, Saqlain Mushtaq and Shaun Tait, talked about Shaheen’s new ball prowess in a video uploaded by the official account of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on various social media platforms.

Babar stated that Shaheen’s ability to take wickets in the very first over is due to his ability to swing the ball from a perfect length consistently. He further added that Shaheen has perfected the art of the inswinging yorker at the start of the innings and he is able to pull it off due to his natural talent.

Rizwan shared a hilarious story about his interaction with Australia’s middle-order batter, Marnus Labuschagne. Marnus asked Rizwan to reveal the secret behind Shaheen’s decision to bowl a full toss in the first over and whether he bowls it deliberately or not to which Rizwan refused to answer.

Shaun Tait said that Shaheen has great confidence in his own ability to bowl at a consistent line and pace. He said that no batter in the world would like to face Shaheen in the first over of the innings. Saqlain too praised Shaheen for his ability to take wickets in the first over and his ability to do it consistently for his country.

Shaheen himself stated that his aim is to provide his team with the best possible start and the only way to do it is by picking up early wickets.

Watch the video here: