How to Watch Pakistan vs Australia T20I Live Streaming

Australia’s historic tour of Pakistan is set to come to an end as the two teams lock horns in the one and only T20I match of the tour. The one-off T20I is scheduled to be played on Tuesday night at Gaddafi Stadium. Lahore.

The two teams fought tooth and nail in the three-match Test and ODI series over the past month as fans in the country rejoiced cricket truly coming back to Pakistan. Australia were magnificent in the Test series as they managed to scrape out a 1-0 victory while Pakistan struck back in the ODI series as they made an amazing comeback to take the series 2-1.

The one-off T20I will provide the perfect opportunity for both teams to finish the tour on a high and win the bragging rights till the next time two teams meet on the field.

Australia will be looking to overcome a disappointing loss in the ODI series and finish the historic tour by taking home the T20I trophy while Pakistan will be looking to continue their winning momentum and take revenge for the semi-final loss at the 2021 T20 World Cup.

The T20I match will commence at 8:30 pm local time and the fans can enjoy all the action on television and through live streaming. Pakistan vs Australia T20I match will be broadcasted on PTV Sports in Pakistan while it can also be live-streamed through Daraz App on mobile screens.

Here are the links for Pakistan vs Australia T20 live stream: