Punjab Announces Annual Exam Schedule for Class 9 and 10

The Punjab Board Committee of Chairmen (PBCC) has announced the final date sheets for the annual examinations of classes 9 and 10.

According to PBCC, the annual exams of class 10 will start on 10 May and end on 25 May. The terminal exams of class 9 will begin on May 26 and finish on 10 June. The practical examinations for classes 9 and 10 will start on 21 June.

ALSO READ Here is Why Civil and Police Bureaucrats Prefer Serving in Punjab

Here are the final date sheets for class 9 and 10:

Class 9

Paper (1st Time) Paper (2nd Time) Date Day Persian/N.E.W Civics/N.E.W 26 May Thursday Elements of Home Economics/N.E.W N.E.W 27 May Friday English Compulsory English Compulsory 28 May Saturday Sunday Biology/Computer Science Biology/Computer Science 30 May Monday Punjabi N.E.W 31 May Tuesday Chemistry/General Science Chemistry/General Science 1 June Wednesday Education/N.E.W History of Pakistan/N.E.W 2 June Thursday Economics/N.E.W N.E.W 3 June Friday Physics/Islamic Studies (Optional) Physics/Islamic Studies (Optional) 4 June Saturday Sunday Mathematics Science/General Mathematics Mathematics Science/General Mathematics 6 June Monday Islamiat Compulsory/Ethics Islamiat Compulsory 7 June Tuesday Arabic/N.E.W. N.E.W. 8 June Wednesday Urdu Compulsory Urdu Compulsory 9 June Thursday Pakistan Studies Compulsory Pakistan Studies Compulsory 10 June Friday

Class 10