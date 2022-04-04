Here is Why Civil and Police Bureaucrats Prefer Serving in Punjab

Punjab, the country’s most populous province, has become the favorite destination for civil and police bureaucracy due to the perks and privileges on offer.

Quoting official documents, The Express Tribune has reported that currently over 2,600 officers of the Police Service of Pakistan, Pakistan Administrative Service, Punjab Police (Rankers), and Provincial Management Service (Punjab), are serving in the province. The number is roughly 50 percent more than in Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), Balochistan, Azad Kashmir, and Gilgit-Baltistan.

When asked, the former Federal Secretary Establishment, Ismail Qureshi, said that one of the main reasons behind the influx of officers is that the quotas of civil and police officers are highest in Punjab.

Meanwhile, former Chief Secretary Punjab, Javed Mahmood, believes that the colorful life of Lahore is another reason behind this upsurge.

“Civil and police officers in government service have a different passion for coming to Punjab. Lahore’s life, the Gymkhana Club, and spacious residences in GOR are the focus of attention of new officers,” Mahmood said.

Former IG Punjab Police, Ahmed Naseem, also agreed with Mahmood’s assessment and said:

“Police officers come to Punjab to increase their exposure. Punjab has better facilities for police officers than other provinces. Compared to Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Balochistan, officers in Punjab get luxury vehicles and good accommodation.”

DIG Police, Abdul Salam Sheikh, who is currently at the disposal of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), told Express Tribune:

“I served in Punjab for 3 years and was later transferred to Sindh. The charm of service in Punjab is just different. I have long wanted to be posted in Lahore and if the opportunity comes along, I would definitely go back.”

Another officer, currently serving in Punjab, on the condition of anonymity, said that the resources Punjab has to offer as better than other provinces.

The officer viewed that the key reason behind the federation’s rotation policy is to prevent officers from overstaying in the province.