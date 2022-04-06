Afghani Superstar Elated at Younis Khan’s Appointment as Batting Coach

Star leg-spinner, Rashid Khan has expressed his joy over the appointment of Pakistan’s legendary batter, Younis Khan, as a batting consultant for the Afghanistan national team, saying he is “looking forward” to working with him.

After the formal announcement, the legendary cricketer took to his Twitter and shared a photo with the message saying it was his desire to be part of the Afghanistan coaching staff since 2011.

“It has been my utmost desire to work with Afghanistan as a coach and the discussions have been going on since 2011 during my playing days. I now feel it’s the right time and the UAE camp is a perfect opportunity to work with ACB and get to know the upcoming talent more closely.”

The Afghan spinner congratulated and welcomed the batting great and replied in the Pashto language to Younis Khan’s tweet and said, “Pakhair raghle Younis Bhai looking forward to learning the most for you”.

It is pertinent to mention here that earlier this month, the Afghan Cricket Board had appointed former Pakistan pacer, Umer Gul, as bowling coach and former English cricketer, Graham Thorpe, as the head coach.

Meanwhile, the newly appointed batting consultant announced on Twitter on Tuesday that he was leaving for Dubai where he will be joining the Afghanistan camp.

Younis Khan is the only Pakistani batter to score 10,000+ runs in Test cricket, and he is also the only player to score a century in every Test cricketing nation.