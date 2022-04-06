Shahid Afridi and His Wife Wish Happy Birthday to Shaheen

Wishes poured in for Pakistan left-arm pacer, Shaheen Shah as he turned 22 on Wednesday. Former Pakistan captain, Shahid Aridi, also wished a happy birthday to Shaheen, praying that he continues to shine.

The former all-rounder took to Twitter to wish the young cricketer success and well-being on his special day. He prayed that he would always be blessed by Allah, that more success would come his way, and that he would continue to serve his country through his outstanding performances.

Meanwhile, Shahid Afridi also congratulated the star pacer for reaching the 200 international wickets milestone that he achieved during the one-off T20I at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore on Tuesday.

Thank you lala ❤️ https://t.co/Z3hbpUfNQg — Shaheen Shah Afridi (@iShaheenAfridi) April 5, 2022

While calling him with his nickname Lala with a heart emoji, Shaheen said “thank you, Lala.”

Meanwhile, Shahid Afridi’s wife, Nadia Shahid also wished happy birthday to Shaheen.

Shaheen Shah completed the 200 international wickets milestone against Australia. He has become only the fourth Pakistani left-arm pacer to have 200 international wickets under his belt while he has also become the third pacer to have achieved this milestone at the age of 21.