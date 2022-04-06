Upcoming Snapdragon 7 Series Chip to Bring Near Flagship Performance

Previously we had heard reports of Qualcomm working on a next-gen Snapdragon 8 Gen 1+ chipset, which as per rumors would be officially launched beside Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 by early May. Now, some recent reports suggest that the company has started working on a Snapdragon 7 SoC, which will likely be called the Snapdragon 7 Gen 1.

ALSO READ Snapdragon 8 Gen 1+ SoC Tipped to Launch in May

A reliable tipster, Digital Chat Station has revealed the key specs of this upcoming chipset via Weibo. According to the tipster, the chipset will feature 4x Cortex-A710 CPU cores clocked at 2.36GHz alongside 4x Cortex-A510 cores working at 1.80GHz. Furthermore, it will be fabricated on the latest 4nm technology and will include an Adreno 662 GPU.

At this point, TSMC’s node seems to be more reasonable for fabrication. Given that Qualcomm didn’t quite like the results of the Samsung-made SD8G1 due to poor yields. However, if the Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 gets a 4 nm architecture, then it will be placed a step below the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset.

But for now, it is unclear whether the SD7G1 will be produced by Samsung or TSMC.

ALSO READ Samsung is Finally Improving Chip Production for Phones

From what we’ve heard so far, it appears that the first smartphones powered by the new Snapdragon 7-series chip are already underway. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 1+ is likely to debut in early May and the upcoming Snapdragon 7-series chip might go official alongside it.