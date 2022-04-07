Best Sehri and Iftar Deals in Islamabad for Ramadan 2022

As with every year, restaurants from across the country are offering some very exciting Sehri and Iftar deals for the month of Ramadan. There are a lot of great restaurants located all across the city offering delicious food with exciting deals. Thus, to help you choose the best Sehri and Iftar deals in Islamabad, we bring to you a list of special Ramadan 2022 deals offered by different restaurants in the city. From fast food deals to notable restaurants with a hi-tea buffet, this list covers them all.

ALSO READ Here are the Best Sehri and Iftar Deals This Ramadan

Each of these restaurants offers a sumptuous and filling meal consisting of a variety of appetizers, generous entree portions, and refreshing drinks. You can avail of these Sehri and Iftar deals by either dining in the restaurant or ordering a take-away.

Sehri and Iftar Deals in Islamabad

To make your Sehri and Iftar memorable, here are some exciting and tempting deals for Ramadan.

2 Broke Engineers

Capital Delights

Mindanos

Secret Sky

Tayto

Bait Shawarma

McDonald’s

KFC

California Pizza

Dominos

New Yorker Pizza

Pizza Hut

Hardee’s

Howdy

OPTP

Subway

Burger King

Burger Lab

Ramadan Platter & Buffets in Islamabad

Restaurants offering Sehri and Iftar buffet deals in Islamabad are mentioned below.

AM PM Cafe

Casa Rica

Chaye Khana

Cinque

Franco’s

Hangover Cafe

Heavy Muamlat

House of Commons

KC Grill

La Birria

Melodious Lounge

Ranchers

Shakespeare’s Lounge

Wild Wings

Yangtze

Yum Chinese and Thai Restaurant

Yogi Haus

All these restaurants are offering delicious meals with great value that appeal to all palates. Moreover, most of these deals are valid for dine-out, take-away, and delivery during the month of Ramadan. So, enjoy the blessings of Ramadan with the exquisite Sehri and Iftar deals offered by different restaurants and hotels in Islamabad.

We recommend you to avail of these offers and let us know which one you liked the most.