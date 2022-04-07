Best Sehri and Iftar Deals in Islamabad for Ramadan 2022

As with every year, restaurants from across the country are offering some very exciting Sehri and Iftar deals for the month of Ramadan. There are a lot of great restaurants located all across the city offering delicious food with exciting deals. Thus, to help you choose the best Sehri and Iftar deals in Islamabad, we bring to you a list of special Ramadan 2022 deals offered by different restaurants in the city. From fast food deals to notable restaurants with a hi-tea buffet, this list covers them all.
Each of these restaurants offers a sumptuous and filling meal consisting of a variety of appetizers, generous entree portions, and refreshing drinks. You can avail of these Sehri and Iftar deals by either dining in the restaurant or ordering a take-away.
Sehri and Iftar Deals in Islamabad
To make your Sehri and Iftar memorable, here are some exciting and tempting deals for Ramadan.
2 Broke Engineers
Capital Delights
Mindanos
Secret Sky
Tayto
Bait Shawarma
McDonald’s
KFC
California Pizza
Dominos
New Yorker Pizza
Pizza Hut
Hardee’s
Howdy
OPTP
Subway
Burger King
Burger Lab
Ramadan Platter & Buffets in Islamabad
Restaurants offering Sehri and Iftar buffet deals in Islamabad are mentioned below.
AM PM Cafe
Casa Rica
Chaye Khana
Cinque
Franco’s
Hangover Cafe
Heavy Muamlat
House of Commons
KC Grill
La Birria
Melodious Lounge
Ranchers
Shakespeare’s Lounge
Wild Wings
Yangtze
Yum Chinese and Thai Restaurant
Yogi Haus
All these restaurants are offering delicious meals with great value that appeal to all palates. Moreover, most of these deals are valid for dine-out, take-away, and delivery during the month of Ramadan. So, enjoy the blessings of Ramadan with the exquisite Sehri and Iftar deals offered by different restaurants and hotels in Islamabad.
We recommend you to avail of these offers and let us know which one you liked the most.