Turkish University Announces Scholarships for Pakistani Students

Aspiring students looking to pursue higher education abroad, particularly in Turkey, now have an opportunity to fulfill their aspirations. Officials from Ankara-based TED University have announced substantial scholarships for Pakistani students enrolling in 23 undergraduate and 17 graduate programs for the Fall 2024 semester.

During the Devcom-Pakistan webinar held on Sunday, TED University’s international program officials revealed that new students would receive scholarships ranging from 25% to 100%, based on their academic achievements and other qualifications. Notably, Pakistani students will be exempt from the GRE or English language proficiency tests.

Can Öney, from the International Programmes Office, highlighted TED University’s esteemed status in Ankara, boasting highly qualified faculty members dedicated to student support. The university offers various facilities for education, healthcare, and recreation, all provided free of charge.

The undergraduate programs span across five faculties, including architecture, psychology, mathematics, and engineering disciplines. Graduate programs cover diverse fields such as data science, economics, and engineering management.

Currently, TED University accommodates around 5,000 students, maintaining a favorable faculty-to-student ratio of 24:1, ensuring personalized attention. Students are encouraged to engage in joint projects, academic studies, and research initiatives with faculty members.

Haares Munir, Head of the International Student Community, expressed a sense of belonging and praised the university’s supportive environment. He emphasized the availability of health, sports, and recreational facilities, as well as leadership development opportunities.

Students are encouraged to participate in outdoor educational and recreational activities, enriching their university experience. Fluency in Turkish, or at least basic proficiency, is encouraged to facilitate communication with locals and address daily challenges.

Devcom-Pakistan Executive Director Munir Ahmed highlighted the deep-rooted historical ties between Turkey and Pakistan, underscoring the importance of enhanced collaboration in various domains.

The exchange program between students of both nations aims to foster mutual understanding and strengthen bilateral relations. Levent Ocal, Head of International Programmes Office at TED University, expressed gratitude to Pakistani mothers for entrusting their children’s education to Turkey, emphasizing the warm welcome and sense of brotherhood extended to Pakistani students in Turkey.