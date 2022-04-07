Honor Magic 4 Series Now has an Affordable Phone

While we had our eyes fixated on the upcoming Honor Play 6T’s launch, Honor quietly unveiled its Honor Magic4 Lite smartphone in the European market. However, it’s nothing we’ve not seen before.

Magic4 Lite is a rebranded version of the previously launched Honor X30 smartphone, which is also available as Honor X9 5G.

Design & Display

The phone sports a 6.81″ IPS LCD panel with a Full HD+ resolution and a smooth refresh rate of 120Hz. The display features a punch-hole cutout housing a selfie camera and has slim bezels on the top and sides, but with a noticeable chin. The device also makes use of a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for biometrics.

The smartphone arrives in three color variants – Ocean Blue, Midnight Black, and Titanium Silver.

Storage & Hardware

Under the hood, Magic4 Lite is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 695 SoC. It packs 6GB RAM with 128GB of internal storage.

On the software front, the smartphone boots Magic UI 4.2 on top of the Android 11 interface.

Cameras

For photography, Magic4 Lite has a slightly protruded circular camera island over its rear panel, featuring a triple-lens unit. This includes a 48MP primary lens, supported by a 2MP macro and a 2MP depth sensor. It also features a 16MP selfie snapper on the front.

Battery & Availability

Powering the Magic4 Lite is a 4,800mAh battery with support for 66W fast charging. This should be fast enough to get to 80% in 30 minutes.

As of now, the smartphone is only available in France with no official word regarding its global release. The official pricing details of the smartphone haven’t been shared yet, but we expect to hear about it soon.

But since the Honor X9 5G costs around $235, we expect the Magic 4 Lite to be in the same ballpark.

Honor Magic 4 Lite Specifications