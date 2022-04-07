KU Announces Decision on Admissions in Associate Degree Programs

The Karachi University has allowed intermediate students to get admission in Associate Degree (AD) programs at the colleges affiliated with the university.

The decision was taken during a meeting on Wednesday with the university’s interim Registrar, Prof. Maqsood Ansari, in the chair. The decision takes effect immediately and will only be applicable to the students who have cleared their inter exams in 2021.

Admissions to the AD programs in Arts, Science, and Commerce at the affiliated colleges will start on 11 April and the new session will commence on 20 April.

This will be the second batch of AD programs. Last year, the Karachi University had admitted the first batch of AD programs with intermediate students who had received promotion under the Coronavirus promotion policy.

Besides, the meeting decided to hold the annual exams of the first batch of AD programs in July this year while the annual exams of final batches of BA, BSc, and B.Com and supplementary exams of students from previous batches will start on 20 May.

The annual exams of BA, BSc, and B.Com will be held in different phases, with the first phase starting with B.Com exams on 20 May. BA exams will be held in the second phase and BSc exams in the last phase.