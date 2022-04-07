Salman Butt Slams Ramiz Raja for Keeping Him Out of Commentary Box

Former Pakistan Test captain, Salman Butt, has once again slammed Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman, Ramiz Raja, for running the board based on his personal liking and disliking.

The former left-handed batter said that he had started commentating in the domestic tournaments after the board told him that he was not under consideration for selection.

Butt further said that he was learning a lot from fellow commentators and was receiving appreciation for that. It is pertinent to mention here that he was part of the commentary panel for Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2020-21.

The former opener further added that when Ramiz Raja took over, he was removed from the commentary panel because he needed something (Ramiz’s favor) more than knowledge or experience in PCB.

Salman Butt "I started commentary, did couple of tournaments too, learned alot from fellow commentators who appreciated me. Then came Ramiz Raja as chairman PCB who has special love for me. I was out of commentary because you need something more than knowledge/experience in PCB." — Arfa Feroz Zake (@ArfaSays_) April 6, 2022

It is worth noting that Ramiz Raja has been a vocal supporter of keeping disgraced Pakistani cricketers away from cricket even before taking the charge as PCB chairman.

Last year, Salman Butt had criticized Ramiz saying, “Whenever you become a head of any department, does the organization start catering to your obsessions and what you want, or should it be creating policies which remain intact and are applied irrespective of whether you are in power or not?”