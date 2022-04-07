PDMA Asked to Plan Effectively Ahead of Glacier Melting and Flooding Season

The civil administration of the Hazara region has asked the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) to take necessary measures before the start of glacier melting and flooding season in the region.

While chairing a meeting of the KP PDMA, Commissioner Hazara, Syed Zahirul Islam, recommended the PDMA devise a comprehensive plan at the earliest to avert unwanted situations during summers.

Commissioner Hazara recommended the PDMA put all available resources to use to avert the loss of public life and property due to glacier outbursts and floods in the extreme summer heat.

He also asked the relevant departments and civil administrations of adjoining areas to play their part and help the PDMA in formulating the plan to avert natural disasters in the region.

Commissioner Hazara said that Pakistan is facing a lot of challenges due to climate change despite being a minor contributor to global carbon emissions.

Besides, Commissioner Hazara stressed the use of data to make informed decisions regarding environmental changes. He also lauded concerned departments for their efforts during the snowfall season in the winter.