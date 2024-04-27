How To Watch Pakistan Vs New Zealand Live Streaming – 5th T20I

Pakistan takes on New Zealand in the last match of the five-match T20I series at the Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, as the Green Shirts and the Kiwis prepare for the 2024 T20 World Cup in the United States and the Caribbean.

The first match of the series was abandoned due to rain, as the Black Caps came out to bat but could only do so for two balls before rain started.

In the second match, Pakistan was dominant and bundled the Kiwis out on 90 runs in the first innings claiming victory by 7 wickets with 47 balls to spare.

Despite this, the visitors made a strong comeback in the third T20I that turned out to be a ‘Mark Chapman’ show as he thrashed the Pakistani bowlers all across the park in the second innings to help New Zealand chase a target of 178 while helping them to tie the series at 1-1.

The Kiwis now lead the five-match series by 2-1 following Pakistan’s defeat in the last over by 4 runs while chasing a target of 179 where Fakhar Zaman was the only shining light for Pakistan in the second innings scoring 61 runs off 45 deliveries.

Pakistan will look to salvage some pride by leveling the series against a New Zealand team that does not have its core players in the team for this series.

The series will be shown live on A Sports HD and Geo Super, while ARY ZAP, Tamasha, and Tapmad will livestream across the country.

Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore will host the match, and the toss is scheduled to take place at 7 PM local time and the first will be bowled at 7:30 PM Pakistan Standard Time.

Mobile Streaming:

Sr. No. Live Streaming Platform Android IOS 1. Tapmad LINK LINK 2. Tamasha LINK LINK 3. ARY ZAP LINK LINK

Web Streaming:

1. Tamasha LINK 2. Tapmad TV LINK 3. ARY ZAP LINK

The limited-overs series between Pakistan and New Zealand will also be telecasted live internationally including India and the UK.