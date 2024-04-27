China Holds Launch Ceremony for Pakistan’s Hangor-Class Submarine

In a major boost for Pakistan’s defense capabilities, the launching ceremony of the first Hangor-class submarine was held at the Wuchang Shipbuilding Industry Group’s (WSIG) Shuangliu Base.

It is important to note that the Hangor-class submarine will be built for the Pakistan Navy by China. The ceremony was attended by Chief of the Naval Staff (CNS) Admiral Naveed Ashraf.

This is part of an agreement between the two countries, according to which China committed to supplying Pakistan with eight cutting-edge submarines.

According to the Transfer of Technology (ToT) agreement, four of the total eight vessels will be built by WSIG and the remaining four at KS&EW.

The submarines, equipped with advanced stealth features, will be outfitted with state-of-the-art weapons and sensors to operate effectively in a multi-threat environment, capable of engaging targets at stand-off ranges.

While speaking as the chief guest at the event, CNS Ashraf highlighted the importance of maritime security amid the current geo-strategic landscape and reaffirmed the navy’s commitment to maintaining regional peace and stability.

He added that the Hangor-class S/M Project will “add a new dimension to the ever-tested Pak-China friendship and shows strong military cooperation between two countries”.

Earlier in February this year, Pakistan initiated the construction of the 6th Hangor-class submarine at KS&EW. Both Pakistan and China enjoy close military ties and just last year, Pakistan Navy inducted two newly built Chinese Type 054 A/P frigates.