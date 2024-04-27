Lahore Latest Weather Update Ahead of Final Pak-NZ T20I

Chances for the 5th T20I match between Pakistan and New Zealand seemed gloomy yesterday, but the weather conditions have changed drastically overnight and the match is expected to be held tonight at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore although there can be a few disruptions due to rain in the first innings.

Pakistan is expected to make changes from the previous game as Abrar Ahmed can come in for Usama Mir and Shaheen Shah Afridi can replace Zaman Khan in the last game of the series.

Usama Mir had an economy rate of 10.75 and Zaman Khan registered an economy of 11.67 in the last match as both the bowlers bowled 7 overs between them.

Tim Robinson’s 51 off 36 balls helped the Kiwis triumph over Pakistan in the 4th T20I by 4 runs as New Zealand sealed a 2-1 lead in the five-match series.

A thrilling encounter awaits Pakistan in the last match of the series where a win can help the hosts salvage some pride while defeat will mean that the Men in Green faltered at home against a depleted Kiwi side.

The average first innings score in Gaddafi Stadium is 162 whereas the second innings score while chasing is 145.

Weather Report:

Weather predictions indicate cloudy skies with a 20% chance of rainfall. Humidity levels are forecasted to be around 37% for the area, while the temperature will remain steady at about 35 degrees Celsius.

Pitch Report:

The pitch is anticipated to be favorable for batters, providing good bounce and carry. Although pacers might get some early support, it’s likely to decrease as the game goes on. Spinners may become more influential as the pitch dries out later in the match.

The fifth T20I match will be played in Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore on April 20 from 7:30 PM.