WWE Draft 2024: Here are All the Picks on Night One

On this week’s episode of Friday Night Smackdown, WWE held the draft with both Raw and SmackDown picking up the best eligible wrestlers for their rosters.

Paul Heyman also known as the Bloodline’s Wiseman, announced at the top of the show that Roman Reigns had withdrawn his eligibility for the draft.

Heyman claimed Reigns did not want to hog the No. 1 pick with no timeline for his return. Belair and Jey Uso were the first two superstars drafted, remaining on SmackDown and Raw, respectively.

Former world heavyweight champion Seth Rollins remained on the Raw roster just like last time whereas NXT superstar Hayes joined the SmackDown in the conclusion of the first round of draws.

Later in the evening of the WWE draft, former SmackDown general manager Teddy Long announced that Owens and Orton would take on The Bloodline in a tag team match at Backlash.

WWE legends such as Paul Levesque (Triple H), Michelle McCool, Torrie Wilson, The Dudley Boyz, Long, and John Bradshaw Layfield were also present to announce the Draft picks.

The draft was mostly logical but a little underwhelming. Perhaps it was to be expected with so many superstar wrestlers being saved for Monday’s pool.