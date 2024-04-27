PSL 2024 PSL Schedule PSL Points Table PSL Live Streaming Latest News Cricket Football Hockey Combat Sports E-Sports Other Sports

WWE Draft 2024: Here are All the Picks on Night One

By Shayan Obaid Alexander | Published Apr 27, 2024 | 1:40 pm

On this week’s episode of Friday Night Smackdown, WWE held the draft with both Raw and SmackDown picking up the best eligible wrestlers for their rosters.

Paul Heyman also known as the Bloodline’s Wiseman, announced at the top of the show that Roman Reigns had withdrawn his eligibility for the draft.

ALSO READ

Heyman claimed Reigns did not want to hog the No. 1 pick with no timeline for his return. Belair and Jey Uso were the first two superstars drafted, remaining on SmackDown and Raw, respectively.

Former world heavyweight champion Seth Rollins remained on the Raw roster just like last time whereas NXT superstar Hayes joined the SmackDown in the conclusion of the first round of draws.

Later in the evening of the WWE draft, former SmackDown general manager Teddy Long announced that Owens and Orton would take on The Bloodline in a tag team match at Backlash.

WWE legends such as Paul Levesque (Triple H), Michelle McCool, Torrie Wilson, The Dudley Boyz, Long, and John Bradshaw Layfield were also present to announce the Draft picks.

ALSO READ

The draft was mostly logical but a little underwhelming. Perhaps it was to be expected with so many superstar wrestlers being saved for Monday’s pool.

Round SmackDown Raw
Round 1 Bianca Belair Jey Uso
Carmelo Hayes Seth Rollins
Round 2 Randy Orton Bron Breakker
Nia Jax Liv Morgan
Round 3 LA Knight Ricochet
The Bloodline (Solo Sikoa, Tama Tonga, and Paul Heyman) Sheamus
Round 4 AJ Styles Alpha Academy (Chad Gable, Otis, Akira Tozawa, and Maxxine Dupri)
Andrade Kiana James

 

📢 For the latest Sports news, videos and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

Follow ProPakistani on Google News & scroll through your favourite content faster!

Shayan Obaid Alexander

Get Alerts

Follow ProPakistani to get latest news and updates.

Follow Us

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
WhatsApp Channel
>