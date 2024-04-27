Prime Minister Transfers Several FBR Grade 21 and 22 Members Due to Non-Compliance

The federal government has started to take punitive actions against officials of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) for a non-compliance attitude of senior management just before the budget preparation exercise for 2024-25.

FBR has placed 12 grade 22 and 21 Inland Revenue Service and Customs officers. It transferred almost all key members, including Member Inland Revenue (Policy) and Member Customs (Operations, to the Admin Pool of the Board. The FBR will issue more notifications of transfers and postings of BS-20 and BS-19 after reshuffling senior officials in BS 22-21.

According to a notification issued by the FBR on Friday, the following 13 key Members/Director Generals of the Board and two Chief Commissioners of Inland Revenue have been transferred as Members (Admin Pool), Federal Board of Revenue (HQ), Islamabad:

Mukarram Jah Ansari (Pakistan Customs Service/BS-22), Member, (Legal & Accounting-Customs) FBR (HQ), Islamabad.

Mrs. Shah Bano G.M Khan (Inland Revenue Service/BS-21), Director General, (IOCO) FBR (HQ), Islamabad.

Dr. Fareed Iqbal Qureshi (Pakistan Customs Service/BS-21), Member, (Customs Operations) FBR (HQ), Islamabad.

Tariq Mustafa Khan (Inland Revenue Service/BS-21), Member, (Accounting) FBR (HQ), Islamabad.

Ahmad Rauf (Pakistan Customs Service/BS-21), Director General, Directorate General of Law & Prosecution, Islamabad.

Mirza Mubashir Baig (Pakistan Customs Service/BS-21), Director General, Directorate General of Customs Valuation, Karachi.

Hyder Ali Dharejo (Inland Revenue Service/BS-21), Chief Commissioner, Regional Tax Office I, Karachi.

Muhammad Azam Sheikh (Inland Revenue Service/BS-21), Director General, Directorate General of Internal Audit (Inland Revenue), Islamabad

Muhammad Saleem (Pakistan Customs Service/BS-21), Chief Collector, Chief Collector of Customs, Appraisement (South), Custom House, Karachi.

Abdul Wahid Uqaily (Inland Revenue Service/BS-21), Chief Commissioner, Regional Tax Office II, Karachi.

Afaque Ahmed Qureshi (Inland Revenue Service/BS-21), Member, (IR-Policy) FBR (HQ), Islamabad.

Khurshid Ahmad Khan Marwat (Inland Revenue Service/BS-21), Chief Commissioner, Regional Tax Office, Islamabad.

Sources said that FBR also transferred Asim Majid Khan, a BS-21 officer of the Inland Revenue Service, presently posted as Member (Legal-IR) and posted as Member (Admin Pool), FBR. Asim Majid has been transferred due to a top multilateral tobacco company complaint as their issue was pending in the field office of FBR.

Earlier, FBR had also suspended Chief Commissioner LTU Yousif Hyder Shielf on the same charges and reports that the government will also suspend some other IRS officials on PTC-related cases.

Meanwhile, the PM on Friday also constituted another inquiry team under the chair of Secretary Finance, who will take responsibility for officers who failed to implement the Track and Trace System in four notified sectors.

The PM has shown dissatisfaction with the Tariq Bajwa-led committee, and the five-member committee failed to identify officers.