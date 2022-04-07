Zimbabwe Cricketer Wants More People to Talk About Imam-ul-Haq

Zimbabwean cricketer, Luke Jongwe is not happy with Imam-ul-Haq not getting the appreciation he deserves. Taking to his Twitter account, the pacer also declared the batter as the most underrated in the world.

ALSO READ Salman Butt Slams Ramiz Raja for Keeping Him Out of Commentary Box

Imam-ul-Haq just climbed to his career-best ranking as he surpassed India’s Rohit Sharma to become the world’s third-best ODI batter.

Imam-ul-Haq turned heads by smashing back-to-back hundreds in the home series against Australia. Imam had so far attracted more criticism in his career than praise. However, noticing the record of the Pakistan batter, the Zimbabwean cricketer could not hold back his comment about the cricket fraternity being harsh to Imam.

Taking to his Twitter account, Luke Jongwe wrote, “I feel like Imam-ul-Haq is the most underrated batter in the world. No one really talks about him.”

I feel like @ImamUlHaq12 is the most underrated batsman in the world..

No one really never talk about him 🤦🏽‍♂️. — luke jongwe 75 (@LJongwe) April 6, 2022

ALSO READ Babar Azam Reveals His Plans for Break From International Cricket

Imam-ul-Haq has smashed 9 ODI centuries in 49 matches, averaging 54 in the format. He is currently ranked among the top 3 ODI batters in the world behind Babar Azam and Virat Kohli.