Astronomy Expert Confirms Dates for Eid-ul-Fitr in Saudi Arabia and Pakistan

By Rizvi Syed | Published Apr 8, 2022 | 3:33 pm
Eid Ul Adha | ProPakistani

A renowned Saudi astronomer and moon-sighting expert, Dr. Abdullah Al-Misnid, believes that the first day of Eid-ul-Fitr will be on Monday, 2 May, in Saudi Arabia, and on 3 May in Pakistan.

Taking to Twitter, Dr. Al-Misnid, a former Astronomy professor at the Qassim University, Buraydah, Saudi Arabia, said that the month of Ramadan would be 30 days.

He said that on Saturday, 29 Ramadan or 30 April, the moon will set at 06:31 PM, while the sun will set at 6:46 PM.

 

“The moonset will precede the sunset by 15 minutes, and there will be no crescent to be seen on the horizon of Makkah and all the skies of Saudi Arabia, even Africa,” he said.

According to the Saudi weather expert, the moon of Shawwal will be born on the night of 30 April at 11:31 PM and will be sighted on 1 May; therefore, Eid-ul-Fitr will be on Monday, 2 May.

“Sunday is the completion of the month of Ramadan of 30 days, and on Monday, 2 May, it will be Eid al-Fitr in Saudi Arabia, according to the astronomical calculation, and God knows best,” he added.

Likewise, the Shawwal moon will be sighted on the evening of 2 May in Pakistan, and therefore, Eid-ul-Fitr will be on Tuesday, 3 May.

