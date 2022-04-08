Astronomy Expert Confirms Dates for Eid-ul-Fitr in Saudi Arabia and Pakistan

A renowned Saudi astronomer and moon-sighting expert, Dr. Abdullah Al-Misnid, believes that the first day of Eid-ul-Fitr will be on Monday, 2 May, in Saudi Arabia, and on 3 May in Pakistan.

Taking to Twitter, Dr. Al-Misnid, a former Astronomy professor at the Qassim University, Buraydah, Saudi Arabia, said that the month of Ramadan would be 30 days.

ALSO READ PEC to Establish Engineering Academy and Technology Science Park in AJK

He said that on Saturday, 29 Ramadan or 30 April, the moon will set at 06:31 PM, while the sun will set at 6:46 PM.

🔭متى يكون يوم #عيد_الفطر لعام 1443هـ ؟

سؤال يتكرر من الكثير من أجل ترتيب إجازاتهم، ومناسباتهم، وحجوزاتهم في وقت مبكر.. 🔭الجواب المختصر:

شهر #رمضان سيتم 30 يوماً ولله الحمد،

وسيكون #عيد_الفطر يوم #الاثنين الموافق 2 مايو .. هذا والله أعلم.

التفاصيل في المرفقات👇 pic.twitter.com/glfenniSab — أ.د. عبدالله ‌المسند (@ALMISNID) April 6, 2022

“The moonset will precede the sunset by 15 minutes, and there will be no crescent to be seen on the horizon of Makkah and all the skies of Saudi Arabia, even Africa,” he said.

ALSO READ 7 Pakistani Universities Ranked Among World’s Best in Different Subject Areas

According to the Saudi weather expert, the moon of Shawwal will be born on the night of 30 April at 11:31 PM and will be sighted on 1 May; therefore, Eid-ul-Fitr will be on Monday, 2 May.

“Sunday is the completion of the month of Ramadan of 30 days, and on Monday, 2 May, it will be Eid al-Fitr in Saudi Arabia, according to the astronomical calculation, and God knows best,” he added.

Likewise, the Shawwal moon will be sighted on the evening of 2 May in Pakistan, and therefore, Eid-ul-Fitr will be on Tuesday, 3 May.