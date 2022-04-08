Pakistan Post Breaks Silence on Mysterious Package From Israel

Pakistan Post has finally opened up after an image of what reportedly appeared to be a postal bag from Israel placed in one of its branches caused a stir on social media platforms.

Pakistan Post is the state enterprise that functions as the country’s primary and largest postal operator. Taking to Twitter, Pakistan Post penned that the enterprise has no postal agreement with Israel at all.

While still assuring to investigate the matter to address the reservations of concerned stakeholders, Pakistan Post added that the image appeared to be fake and it doesn’t show any branch of the enterprise.

Dear valuable group it is clarified that Pakistan Post has no mail transmission arrangements with Israel at all. Apparently this seems to be fake as the photo does not show clearly any specific post office in Pakistan. We appreciate if you could DM details to further investigate — Pakistan Post (@PakPostOffice) April 7, 2022

The image of a large postal bag of Israel Postal Company, a state-owned corporation that provides postal services in Israel, went viral recently. Social media users alleged that Pakistan Post had received the bag from Israel.

Palestine Foundation (PLF) Pakistan, a non-profit organization working in Pakistan since May 2008 to raise awareness about the Palestine issue, had also strongly condemned Pakistan Post for allegedly receiving mail from Israel.

In an official statement, PLF Pakistan had asked Pakistan Post to clarify its position after receiving a postal bag from a country that has no diplomatic and trade relations with Pakistan.