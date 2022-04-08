Saudi Crown Prince Announces Mega Expansion of Historic Quba Mosque

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince, Mohammed bin Salman, has approved the expansion of the Quba Mosque, the first mosque built by the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

He made this announcement during his visit to Madinah on Thursday.

Under this project, the historic mosque will see the largest development in its history, expanding to 50,000 square meters to accommodate 66,000 worshipers.

“The project aims to highlight the mosque’s religious importance while preserving its architectural style, as well as monuments located near the mosque,” the Crown Prince said.

He noted that the project would enhance the efficiency of the landmark for visitors’ devotional and cultural experience.

As per the Saudi media, the project aims to solve overcrowding issues and enhance the safety of worshipers. Further, the road system nearby will be revamped to ease access to the mosque.

Quba Mosque was the first mosque in the history of Islam. It is located five kilometers south of the Prophet’s Mosque and was built in the year 1 A.H (622 A.D).

During his visit to Madinah, Prince Mohammed prayed at the Prophet’s Mosque and Quba Mosque. He was accompanied by Prince Faisal bin Salman, Governor of Madinah, and a number of senior officials.