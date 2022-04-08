UET Peshawar Students Secure $10,000 From Microsoft to Upscale Their Project

The University of Engineering and Technology (UET) Peshawar has won the 2022 Microsoft Imagine Cup in Pakistan.

Microsoft Imagine Cup is the world’s premier technology competition that aims to bridge the gap between students and industry. Also regarded as the Olympics of Technology, the 2022 edition of the competition was organized in Pakistan by the Higher Education Commission (HEC) in collaboration with Microsoft.

Out of more than 700 teams from all over the country, UET Peshawar’s team ‘Reliance’ won the competition for its project known as ‘Healthcare 360.’ Team Reliance also secured 9th position among thousands of teams participating in the competition from all across the globe.

Healthcare 360 is the final year group project of four students of the university’s Department of Computer Systems Engineering (DCSE). Raja Ahmed, Syeda Fatima Ashoor, Ashley Alex Jacob, and Affifa Zainab Ahmad are the minds behind the project.

Team Reliance received a cash amount worth Rs. 150,000 as the winning prize for securing the first position in Pakistan. Microsoft gave $10,000 to team Reliance to help it to launch a startup to scale up the project.

Speaking in this regard, Vice Chancellor UET Peshawar, Prof. Dr. Iftikhar Hussain, lauded team Reliance for making both the university and Pakistan proud on such a prestigious international platform.

