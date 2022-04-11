Pakistani Stars Dominate First Round of County Championship [Videos]

The 2022 County Championship season started off over the weekend with five Pakistani players in action. Naseem Shah, Zafar Gohar, Shan Masood, Mohammad Abbas, and Azhar Ali were the five players to take part in the first round of the matches in the two divisions of the County Championship.

Shan Masood was the star of the show in the second division match between Derbyshire and Middlesex. The opener had a wonderful start to the season as he struck back-to-back half-centuries in the match. Shan scored 91 and 62 runs in the match as the two teams played out a highly competitive draw.

ALSO READ Former England Pacer is Excited to Work With Haris Rauf at Yorkshire

LUNCH: #DCCC end the first session 73-0, with Masood (57*) and Godleman (16*) in – 283 to win. Here's just some of Shan Masood's best shots so far! 🤩 Watch LIVE ⤵️ — Derbyshire CCC (@DerbyshireCCC) April 10, 2022

Zafar Gohar and Naseem Shah represented Gloucestershire in their well-fought draw against Northamptonshire. Naseem Shah picked up 1 wicket for 41 runs in the first innings before suffering a shoulder injury which ruled him out of action from the second innings. Naseem is hopeful of recovering in time for the second match.

Zafar, on the other hand, had a solid outing as he scored a half-century in the second innings and picked up 4 wickets in the match. His innings of 53 off 96 balls helped Gloucestershire save the innings from a precarious position.

NASEEM HAS ARRIVED 💪@iNaseemShah has his first wicket for Gloucestershire as Gay nicks one behind to Bracey for 18 👏 Northants are now 56/4 with lunch beng taken!#GoGlos 💛🖤 pic.twitter.com/UeQRKVmXsM — Gloucestershire Cricket🏏 (@Gloscricket) April 8, 2022

ZAFAR HITS HALF-CENTURY Super @iamzafargohar with an excellent 50 off 88 balls including 6️⃣ x 4️⃣s! Gloucestershire's lead is now 284 with the scoreboard on 349/8 🙌#GoGlos 💛🖤 pic.twitter.com/KL8fiLPhem — Gloucestershire Cricket🏏 (@Gloscricket) April 10, 2022

ZAFAR GETS HIS MAN!@iamzafargohar finally gets his reward as Ben Curran is lbw for 18 💪 Rob Keogh joins Zaib in the middle with Northants 80/3, trailing by 219 runs 🏏 Live stream ➡ https://t.co/NacJYSuYsT#GoGlos 💛🖤 pic.twitter.com/UjLe4Vpqjx — Gloucestershire Cricket🏏 (@Gloscricket) April 10, 2022

ALSO READ Babar Azam Bags Another Big ICC Award

Pakistan’s ace right-arm Test pacer, Mohammad Abbas had a wonderful outing for Hampshire in their match against Somerset. Abbas picked up figures of 2/28 in the first innings and 4/22 in the second innings as Hampshire registered a convincing win by an innings and 113 runs.

Pakistan’s experienced middle-order batter, Azhar Ali had a disappointing outing in both the innings as he scored 2 in the first innings and 1 in the second innings as Worcestershire and Leicestershire played out a draw in division two of the County championship.