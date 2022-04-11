New PM Announces Increments in Salaries and Pensions

The newly elected Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in his first action has announced to raise the minimum wage to Rs. 25,000.
This was announced by the newly elected Prime Minister in his inaugural speech.
Along with this, those who are paid until Rs. 100,000, their pay is being raised by 10%, both of which is to be implemented from April 1, 2022.
PM Shehbaz Sharif announces a 10% increase in civil and military pensions effective April 1, 2022. This will help our elderly pensioners and also address the disparity in pensions.
— Miftah Ismail (@MiftahIsmail) April 11, 2022