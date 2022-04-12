King Salman Relief and NDMA Launch Food Security Project for Pakistan

The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief (KSRelief) Centre has launched a project in collaboration with the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) to support food security by distributing 75,000 packages of food all over Pakistan in three phases.

The Saudi Embassy in Islamabad announced the commencement of the project implemented by the KSRelief Center under the umbrella of humanitarian projects by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. It is aimed at assisting needy families and achieving food security for the underprivileged groups in Pakistan. Around 175,000 people will be selected with the help of the local governments to benefit from it.

As per the details, each food package weighs 97 kg and contains 80 kg of flour, five liters of cooking oil, five kilograms of sugar, five kilograms of chana daal, and two kilograms of dates, which will be sufficient for a family throughout Ramadan.

In the first phase, 25,000 food packages will be distributed in nine districts of Sindh, three districts of Punjab, and to the earthquake-affected families in Gilgit Baltistan. Sindh’s beneficiary districts include Badin, Tharparkar, Mirpurkhas, Umerkot, Sajawal, Sanghar, Shaheed Benazir Abad, Khairpur, and Ghotki. Punjab’s beneficiary districts are Rajanpur, Muzaffargarh, and Rahim Yar Khan.

The second phase will start in July and 25,000 food packages will be distributed in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and the third phase will commence in October to aid in food crises and needs across the country.