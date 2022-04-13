Punjab to Give Free Metro Tickets to School and College Students

The Punjab Mass Transit Authority (PMA) is considering issuing free travel passes for Lahore’s Orange Line Metro Train (OLMT) to students.

In this regard, the PMA has forwarded a summary to the caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar who is expected to approve it this week.

ALSO READ YouTube is Back Online After Hours of Outage

According to details, PMA has initially proposed issuing OLMT’s travel passes to 200,000 students, who will be able to commute to and from educational institutes without spending money.

PMA has also directed the administrations of all schools and colleges operating in the provincial capital to share the details of enrolled students.

ALSO READ Israeli Spyware Maker is Trying to Dodge WhatsApp Lawsuit

OLMT, Pakistan’s most advanced mass transit system to date, was inaugurated in October 2020. Its total length track is 27 km with 26 stations and Ali Town and Dera Gujran stations serving as terminals.

October 2021 marked the first year anniversary of OLMT. In just one year, OLMT facilitated over 20 million passengers. Moreover, OLMT has also provided employment to 2,000 local citizens.