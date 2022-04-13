YouTube is Back Online After Hours of Outage

YouTube was going through an outage for a few hours on Tuesday. You might’ve noticed that something seemed a bit off with the homepage, since the sidebar that lets you access a whole list of features was missing.

Some users were even suspended from trying to direct videos to their smart TVs or watching streams from a game console. Additionally, the account menu, which lets the user switch accounts, manage settings, and view their channel, was also not working properly.

While users could still watch videos from their homepages or search, those who manage their YouTube experience or creators who weren’t logged into the correct account had a hard time navigating through the website.

Getting reports from around the 🌎 that some of you are having trouble with certain features across YouTube services (e.g. logging in, switching accounts & using the navigation bar) – we’re aware & working on a fix. Sharing updates as we have them here → https://t.co/wOtEBLiWAC — TeamYouTube (@TeamYouTube) April 12, 2022

Although the company hasn’t given the all-clear yet, the number of user complaints seems to have decreased. Through its official Twitter handle, the company shared that it’s aware of the issue and is working on a fix.

After some time, the company updated the thread saying that all the issues were resolved and that users should be able to log in, switch between accounts, and use the account menu & navigation bar across all YouTube services.