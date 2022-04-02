You Can Now Directly Add YouTube Videos in Snapchat

Snapchat recently announced a new feature for its users that will allow them to share videos directly from the YouTube app, instead of manually copying and pasting them.

In an official blog post, the company stated that users will now get a custom sticker with video thumbnails instead of the URL. The blog post reads:

Starting today, all Snapchatters across iOS and Android can seamlessly share their favorite YouTube videos with their friends straight through the Snapchat Camera – no more pesky copying and pasting required!

The move comes after Snapchat realized that over 2 billion of its users visit YouTube to ‘tune into videos.’ The company highlighted that it wanted to make it easier for users to share their favorite clips or videos directly on Snapchat without having to leave YouTube.

The update is a first where YouTube links can be visually shared as tappable stickers onto a Snap. The integration can still be accessed while using the camera or the full suite of Snapchat Creative Tools.

Snapchat wrote:

We believe in the power of visual communication, and with this partnership, we’re giving our community infinite ways to express themselves, share what they’re watching, and layer on their creative takes.

How to Add YouTube Videos to a Snap

To share a video from YouTube on Snapchat, you can follow these steps: