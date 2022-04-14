Over 28,000 Teachers from Punjab Govt Schools Apply for Transfers and Posting

Thousands of teachers at the educational institutions under the School Education Department (SED) Punjab have applied for transfer and posting under the Education Department’s e-transfer policy.

According to details, over 28,500 teachers have requested transfer and posting to different cities. Out of 28,000, 16,000 are female teachers and the remaining are male.

Last month, the former Punjab government had announced to reopen the e-transfer portal for the transfer and posting of teachers employed by SED Punjab.

The portal was reopened on 31 March and 13 April was the last date for application submission. The Education Department will verify the applications till 23 April and will issue the transfer and posting orders on 25 April.

In 2020, former Chief Minister Punjab, Sardar Usman Buzdar, had introduced a transparent and corruption-free transfer and posting policy for both school and college teachers.

In pursuance of this policy, the provincial government had also launched an e-transfer mobile application that also lets a user track the progress of the application and receive the respective order.