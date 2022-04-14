Sindh Agriculture University Announces Schedule for Sports Quota’s Trials

Sindh Agriculture University (SAU) Tando Jam, has announced the schedule of trials for admissions in undergraduate degree programs on sports quota.

According to the details, the sports trials will begin on 20 April and will be held at the university’s sports ground. Registered candidates have also been informed about the trials through SMS.

Successful trials at SAU will also be valid for seeking admission to Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto Agricultural College Dokri, Khairpur College of Agricultural Engineering and Technology, and SAU’s Umerkot sub-campus on sports quota.

Established in 1977, SAU is affiliated with both the Higher Education Commission (HEC) and Pakistan Engineering Council (PEC). Since 1977, SAU has produced over 6,000 undergraduates, 1500 postgraduates, and 100 doctoral students.