New Govt Decides to Keep Petrol Prices Unchanged

The new government has decided to keep the prices of petroleum products unchanged till April 30.

Sources told ProPakistani that the prices of petroleum products will remain unchanged from April 16 onwards.

The current price of petrol stands at Rs. 149.86 per liter, whereas the per-liter prices of diesel, kerosene oil, and light diesel are Rs. 144.15, Rs. 125.56, and Rs. 118.31, respectively.

To recall, the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) on Thursday recommended an increase in petroleum prices by up to Rs. 119 effective from April 16, 2022. The regulator had proposed an increase in prices of high-speed diesel (HSD) by Rs. 119 per liter, prices of petrol by Rs. 83.50 per liter, prices of kerosene oil by Rs. 77.56 per liter, and light diesel oil (LDO) by Rs. 77.31 per liter.

It is pertinent to mention here that back in February, former Prime Minister Imran Khan had announced a reduction of Rs. 10 per liter in petroleum prices and announced the new rates would remain in place till the FY23 budget.

Global crude oil prices have soared since then, however, prices of petroleum products have remained unchanged in Pakistan.