Primary School Teacher Suspended for Anti-Govt Remarks on Social Media

The District Education Officer of Tehsil Dunya Pur has suspended a primary school teacher involved in posting and sharing objectionable content against government institutions on social media platforms.

According to the suspension notice, “Mr. Umar Daraz C-IV Government Girls Primary School 311/WB Tehsil Dunya Pur is hereby suspended from government service with immediate effect on account of misuse of social media against government institution”.

Authorities concerned with the matter have yet to disclose any specifics regarding the case against the perpetrator, who allegedly posted and shared bad remarks about the judiciary, Chief Justice of Pakistan, Umar Ata Bandial, PDM chief, Moulana Fazlur Rehman, and Amir Liaquat Hussain.

Likewise, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) last week detained and then arrested at least five individuals for belittling security institutions on social media in different cities. It bears mentioning that most of the detentions made so far have been reported in Karachi, Lahore, and Peshawar.