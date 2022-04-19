Pakistan to Host Asia Cup Shooting Championship in 2023

Pakistan is set to host Asia Cup Shooting Championship 2013 as the executive committee has granted hosting rights for the first time.

The upcoming shooting Asia Cup will take place in Lahore in 2023. This is for the first time that the competition will be hosted by Pakistan. Along with Pakistan, India and Iran were also in the line to get the hosting rights. However, the executive committee has chosen Pakistan for the mega event.

25 teams including India, Pakistan, and Iran will participate in the shooting competition next year. The star players from all teams are expected to feature in the Asia Cup due to the importance of the tournament.

The hosting rights of the big event are likely to spark interest in the game, promoting shooting in Pakistan.