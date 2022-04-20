Samsung to Launch a Special Pokemon Edition Galaxy Z Flip3 Next Week

Samsung is launching a Pokemon Edition Galaxy Z Flip3 in South Korea on April 24. The exclusive edition will only be available for a limited period through Samsung Korea’s online store. However, pricing details have not yet been mentioned.

Samsung termed it the ‘greatest collaboration ever’ and has taken special care of the packaging. The Pokemon Gaming Edition Galaxy Z Flip3 comes packed in a large red box with multiple Pokemon-themed contents including a clear Pikachu case, Pokemon stickers, a Pokeball pop socket, and much more.

The device will also include customized Pokemon-edition ringtones, themes, and wallpapers.

In terms of specifications, the standard Galaxy Z Flip3 has a 6.7 inches Foldable Dynamic AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. The cover display features a 1.9 inches Super AMOLED screen with a resolution of 260 x 512 pixels. It boots Android 11 with One UI 4.1 running on the top and is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G. The handset comes with 8GB of RAM and 128GB or 256GB of internal storage.

Galaxy Z Flip3 features a dual-camera setup at the rear with a 12MP f/1.8 wide and 12MP f/2.2 ultra-wide lens. While the selfie camera has a 10MP f/2.4 shooter. The phone packs a 3300 mAh battery with 15W fast charging support.

Samsung has not announced the price of the special edition foldable phone but the standard Galaxy Z Flip3 retails for almost $1,000.