Has PM Shehbaz Decided to Remove Ramiz Raja as PCB Chairman?

According to reports, Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) Patron-in-Chief, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has decided to remove Ramiz Raja from the chairmanship of the PCB.

Sources revealed that PM Shehbaz will nominate two candidates for the position and the Board of Governors (BoG) will select one of them as the new PCB chairman. It is expected that former PCB chairman, Najam Sethi, and former BoG member, Shakil Shaikh, will be nominated by the PM.

Meanwhile, Ramiz held a meeting with the PCB staff on Wednesday where he informed them that he has received the go-ahead from the government to continue his work as the PCB chairman.

“I have been told to continue working as PCB chairman. We should now focus on work rather than thinking about what is going to happen,” Ramiz stated.

Former national team captain was appointed as the PCB chairman in September 2021 as he took over the reins from Ehsan Mani. Ramiz has already implemented a few groundbreaking ideas including pathway cricket program and Junior PSL-like league while some other ideas such as a Women’s PSL league are in the works.