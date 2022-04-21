Mohammad Rizwan Named Wisden T20 Cricketer of 2021

Pakistan’s wicket-keeper batter, Mohammad Rizwan has been named as the leading T20 cricketer of the year by Wisden. Rizwan’s record-breaking performances in the shortest format of the game also saw him win the ICC T20I cricketer of the year award.

The 29-year-old was tremendous throughout the year as he finished as the leading run-scorer and broke the record of scoring most runs in the format in a calendar year. He scored 1,326 runs at an average of 73.66 in 26 innings he played in T20I cricket.

His overall T20 record was marvelous as he became the first batter in the world to cross the 2,000-run mark in one year.

Before 2021, Mohammad Rizwan had scored 313 T20I runs in 26 matches. In 2021 alone, he scored a staggering 1,326 runs at an average of 73.66, with one century and 12 half-centuries. A stunning 12 months for Wisden's Leading T20 Cricketer in the World 🔥#WisdenAwards pic.twitter.com/P1nH4KufS7 — Wisden (@WisdenCricket) April 20, 2022

Rizwan played an influential role for Pakistan at the top of the order throughout the year. His magnificent performances led Pakistan to the semi-finals of the 2021 T20 World Cup in UAE.

Rizwan was sensational in the tournament as he played multiple match-winning knocks including an unbeaten 79 against India as the Men in Green registered their first-ever victory against their arch-rivals in a World Cup.

His success was not only limited to the international arena. Rizwan was brilliant in domestic cricket as well including the 2021 Pakistan Super League. The gritty wicket-keeper was let go by his previous franchise, Karachi Kings, ahead of the tournament which proved to be costly as he led his new side, Multan Sultans, to their maiden PSL title.