Prisons in Sindh to Be Converted to Solar Energy: Minister

Provincial Minister for Jails, Ali Hasan Zardari, announced on Friday that Sindh’s prisons will be shifted to solar energy to save costs and ensure an uninterrupted supply of electricity.

According to the minister, under this initiative, 200 to 600KV solar kits will be installed in jails across the province to convert fans in prisoner barracks to solar technology.

The minister revealed that they have already started working on shifting Karachi Central Jail, Women’s Jail, and Landhi Jail to solar technology. In the second phase, the provincial authorities plan to convert the jails of Hyderabad, Mirpurkhas, Badin, Sanghar, Khairpur, Ghotki, Jacobabad, and Sukkur to solar power systems.

It is pertinent to mention that the prices of solar panels have witnessed a major decline across the country.

On the other hand, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has also approved a project to provide solar energy to low-income families. Under this initiative, 50,000 families in the province will be provided a 1Kv Solar system each.

However, these solar systems will be provided to the protected power consumers who are using less than 100 electricity units per month. The eligible families would get two solar plates, batteries, an inverter, and wires.