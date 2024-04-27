KP Govt is Ending Doctor Fee Percentage in Sehat Card

By Arsalan Khattak | Published Apr 27, 2024 | 3:05 pm

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s provincial finance advisor Muzamil Aslam has stated that they are considering abolishing the doctor’s fee percentage from the Sehat Card.

He revealed that doctors are currently receiving 55 percent of the funds allocated for treatment through the health card in government hospitals.

Muzamil Aslam announced that the government will end the percentage system for health cards for doctors in government hospitals as well as the health allowances for government employees.

The provincial finance advisor stated that these employees are currently covered by both the health card system and also receive health allowances.

Earlier, the provincial government had restored free healthcare for the entire population of the province under the Sehat Card Plus insurance scheme.

The free treatment facility was suspended by the State Life Insurance Company over the caretaker government’s failure to clear dues.  However, they resumed service when CM KP Ali Amin ordered to release the funds.

